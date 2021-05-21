Insider Selling: Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) VP Sells 16,964 Shares of Stock

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $308,575.16.

NLS stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nautilus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.88.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. Nautilus’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Nautilus by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLS. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

