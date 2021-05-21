Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at CIBC

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.22.

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$42.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.12. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$25.74 and a 52 week high of C$44.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.45.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8199998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 70.51%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

