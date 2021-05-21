Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Investors Title has increased its dividend by 30.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ ITIC opened at $183.21 on Friday. Investors Title has a twelve month low of $109.69 and a twelve month high of $194.26. The company has a market capitalization of $347.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.46.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $72.08 million during the quarter.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

