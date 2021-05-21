Twin Capital Management Inc. Invests $2 Million in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $12,036,947.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,987,202.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total value of $631,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 478,069 shares of company stock worth $69,295,423 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock opened at $111.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.36.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

