Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stake Reduced by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,570 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Old Republic International by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 681,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 247,455 shares during the period. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Old Republic International by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 92,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 15,293 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 28,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,352 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $44,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

ORI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

