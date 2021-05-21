Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Holdings Cut by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Cigna by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE CI opened at $260.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,292 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.76.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.