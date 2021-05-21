Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,405 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $12,036,947.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,987,202.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total value of $631,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 478,069 shares of company stock worth $69,295,423 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock opened at $111.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.36.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

