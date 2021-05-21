Lincluden Management Ltd. Acquires 45,511 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,943,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,511 shares during the period. Shaw Communications comprises approximately 4.9% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of Shaw Communications worth $50,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,957,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,773,000 after buying an additional 5,513,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth $92,113,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,503,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,035,000 after buying an additional 3,482,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,993,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,574,000 after buying an additional 1,731,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,359,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,485,000 after buying an additional 1,724,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of Shaw Communications stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,762. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SJR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.