Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oncolytics Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Shares of ONCY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.03. 10,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,124. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $160.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

