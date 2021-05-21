Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised Rapid7 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.31. 471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,328. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.40.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,457 shares of company stock worth $1,450,547. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Rapid7 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

