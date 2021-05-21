TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TransAlta from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TransAlta currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.78.

Shares of TAC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.17. 1,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,459. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $506.98 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.0367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in TransAlta by 5.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in TransAlta by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in TransAlta by 7.6% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in TransAlta by 0.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,110,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

