Arizona State Retirement System Sells 274 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Booking were worth $26,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Booking by 7.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Booking by 4.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in shares of Booking by 2,327.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $24,705,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,302.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,058. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,532.83 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,377.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,203.67. The company has a market cap of $94.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

