Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 415,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,558,000 after acquiring an additional 153,405 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.62. 21,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,367. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,908.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.