Summit Asset Management LLC Buys 500 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,108,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.06. The stock had a trading volume of 35,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,229. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

