iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 5.1% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after buying an additional 2,606,476 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after buying an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,635,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after buying an additional 1,236,166 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.37. 73,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,919,264. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

