Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 31,587 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Lincluden Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,587 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,107,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $6,122,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 596,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $266,165.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 232,592 shares of company stock worth $8,613,386. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLD stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.91. 1,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,128. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 87.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

