Lincluden Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 81.2% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 18,131 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.49. 3,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.06 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.86 and its 200-day moving average is $136.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $101,190.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,860.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $946,130.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,836,682.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,740. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

