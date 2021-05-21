SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,312,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,316,000.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

SAP stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.38. The company had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.19 and its 200-day moving average is $127.74. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $2.189 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

