FLIP Market Capitalization Achieves $299,833.16 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a market cap of $299,833.16 and $6.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00071389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00017065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $444.87 or 0.01069346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00058127 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.78 or 0.09438916 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

