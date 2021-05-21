UBS Group Upgrades AT&T (NYSE:T) to “Buy”

AT&T (NYSE:T) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on T. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.
Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $453,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,549,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,140,000 after purchasing an additional 119,180 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 263,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 190,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 249,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.
Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.