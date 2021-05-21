UBS Group Upgrades AT&T (NYSE:T) to “Buy”

AT&T (NYSE:T) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on T. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $453,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,549,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,140,000 after purchasing an additional 119,180 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 263,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 190,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 249,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

