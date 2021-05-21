Morgan Stanley Lowers Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $230.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BIDU. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $295.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $192.13. The stock had a trading volume of 55,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,884,642. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

