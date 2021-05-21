AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 8,000 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 8,886.25 ($116.10).

AstraZeneca stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 8,117 ($106.05). 1,174,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,525. The company has a market cap of £106.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.01. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,499.80 ($84.92) and a twelve month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,519.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,554.77.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

