Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FL. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Foot Locker from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.04.

Shares of NYSE FL traded up $2.32 on Thursday, hitting $62.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,128. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $46,778,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1,699.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 266,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $14,981,000 after acquiring an additional 282,992 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1,215.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,377 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 89,052 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,947 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

