Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,180 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in DexCom by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 61.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in DexCom by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,953 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in DexCom by 44.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,836 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DexCom by 15.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.94.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $344.30 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $375.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total transaction of $2,102,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,852 shares of company stock valued at $14,011,865. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

