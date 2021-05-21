Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,978 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,991.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp upgraded FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.30.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $309.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $114.92 and a one year high of $317.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

