Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 199,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 23,248 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.14.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.