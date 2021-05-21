Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 4,256 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33.

