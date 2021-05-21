iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,250 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $23,001,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,256,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,943,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 82,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 163,177 shares during the period.

EFG stock opened at $106.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

