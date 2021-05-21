Zacks: Analysts Expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.14). Alphatec posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other Alphatec news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $64,174.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,981.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $405,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,008,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,365,699.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,660 and have sold 102,959 shares valued at $1,673,587. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $12,368,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $3,775,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.05. 299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

