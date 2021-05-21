Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRCT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.17.

Cricut stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,775. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.49. Cricut has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,907,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 2,284 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,020.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $2,969,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $13,853,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $7,916,000.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

