B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FBRX. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, (FBRC) assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Forte Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.50.

FBRX traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.44. 724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,492. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Forte Biosciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Forte Biosciences by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Forte Biosciences by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

