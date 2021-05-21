Peercoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.20 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 21st. Peercoin has a total market cap of $57.20 million and $495,575.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 55.9% against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00005102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000383 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,947,833 coins. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

