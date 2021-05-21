Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VVNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:VVNT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,917. Vivint Smart Home has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.79 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.79.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $332.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVNT. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter worth $726,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

