American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 52,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,656,076 shares.The stock last traded at $37.91 and had previously closed at $37.36.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

In related news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812 in the last three months. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 141.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.74.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

