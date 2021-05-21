Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 13.82%.

Shares of HWKN traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.10. 111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,042. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $39.73.

Get Hawkins alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HWKN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.