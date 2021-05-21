Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 13.82%.
Shares of HWKN traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.10. 111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,042. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $39.73.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.42%.
Hawkins Company Profile
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
