First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Position Reduced by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,328 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.13% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.98 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average is $60.01.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.