AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $230,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,484 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,866,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,195,000 after purchasing an additional 645,551 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,438,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,529.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 555,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,211,000 after purchasing an additional 521,583 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN opened at $162.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.54. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.89 and a 1 year high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.