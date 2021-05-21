Sigma Planning Corp Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 92.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,063,000 after buying an additional 1,164,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,040,000 after buying an additional 147,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,323,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,741,000 after buying an additional 127,910 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,716,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,334,000 after buying an additional 155,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,264,000 after buying an additional 266,116 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $89.22 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $94.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.11.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

