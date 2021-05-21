Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,350 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,506,000 after purchasing an additional 648,974 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,004,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,696,000 after purchasing an additional 414,842 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 615,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,373,000 after purchasing an additional 177,673 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 464,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 405,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,788,000 after purchasing an additional 99,793 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKG opened at $78.77 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $42.19 and a 1 year high of $115.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day moving average is $91.76.

