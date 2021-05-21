AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) by 93.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,710 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.24% of Q&K International Group worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

QK stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. Q&K International Group Limited has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

