AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) by 93.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,710 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.24% of Q&K International Group worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
QK stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. Q&K International Group Limited has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $12.20.
Q&K International Group Profile
