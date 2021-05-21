AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YJ. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Yunji in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Yunji by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yunji from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ YJ opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.23. Yunji Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $6.05.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yunji Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

