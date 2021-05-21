AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 1,504 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,215 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,164,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Walmart by 39.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,668 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Walmart by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $158,012,000 after purchasing an additional 653,581 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Walmart by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $130,086,000 after purchasing an additional 636,884 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.72.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $142.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

