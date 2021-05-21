Harvest Investment Services LLC Reduces Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.

PZZA stock opened at $93.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.10. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $110.33. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 116.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

