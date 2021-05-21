Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 984 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after buying an additional 557,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,997,000 after buying an additional 152,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,471,000 after buying an additional 41,999 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $881,906,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.91.

Shares of INTU opened at $435.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $408.27 and its 200-day moving average is $383.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $271.54 and a 12-month high of $436.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.