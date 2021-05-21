General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Raised by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $385,851,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in General Mills by 204.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,150 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,622 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in General Mills by 14,091.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,490,000 after purchasing an additional 937,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2,173.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 894,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,590,000 after purchasing an additional 855,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

