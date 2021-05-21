ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 0.05% of ProShares Ultra Technology worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 10.2% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,371,000 after acquiring an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Technology stock opened at $80.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.42. ProShares Ultra Technology has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $88.68.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

