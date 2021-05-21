Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases 1,899 Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 49.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000.

NYSEARCA NUGT opened at $79.45 on Friday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $48.74 and a 1-year high of $119.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37.

