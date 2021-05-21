Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Director Sandra M. Volpe Purchases 100 Shares

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Director Sandra M. Volpe acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,776.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,776. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.88. The stock had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,028. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $113.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 46,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 741,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,701,000 after buying an additional 50,660 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,165,000 after buying an additional 706,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

