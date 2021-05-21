Insider Buying: Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) insider Richard T. Kenney purchased 10,000 shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $15,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.58. 1,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,111. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $7.89.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $101,000. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

