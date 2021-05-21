Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Director Thomas L. Doerr Sells 3,333 Shares

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Director Thomas L. Doerr sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $62,760.39.

Shares of KOSS opened at $17.34 on Friday. Koss Co. has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $127.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Koss from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Koss in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Koss by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koss in the first quarter worth about $527,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koss in the first quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Koss in the first quarter worth about $691,000.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

