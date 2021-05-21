Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Director Thomas L. Doerr Sells 3,333 Shares

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Director Thomas L. Doerr sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $62,760.39.
Shares of KOSS opened at $17.34 on Friday. Koss Co. has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $127.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Koss from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.
Koss Company Profile
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.
